MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee for the state of Florida took up Mexico Beach’s request for a financial audit.

Last month Mexico Beach City Council members contacted state Senator Jay Trumbull and Representative Griff Griffitts asking for their help.

They cited the city’s failure to file an annual financial audit report on time and the failure to remove a former employee as an authorized signer on the city’s bank account.

Ultimately, the committee agreed the state would perform an operational audit for Mexico Beach.

“I understand the mayor’s being denied access to financial records and her ability to carry out her responsibilities since she is responsible for the city’s financial records so I think an audit is certainly called for when the other members of the council don’t want her to have access to those records,” Representative Michael A. Caruso said.

The Florida Auditor General’s office will conduct the actual audit.