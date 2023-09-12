MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the second day in a row, Mexico Beach residents are speaking out about a controversy surrounding their city government.

Mayor Michele Miller filed a lawsuit against the city council on September 1. In that lawsuit, she claims that she has been denied access to many financial records.

“I don’t have invoices, I don’t have purchase orders, I don’t have credit card spending access as far as what’s been spent on the city credit card, we have an account with Amazon Prime Business, I don’t have that access,” Miller said.

News 13 has submitted a public records request for the items Miller claims she can not access.

In the meantime, some residents are frustrated with their mayor and the way she is handling city business.

“You have done more damage to the fabric of this community than anyone in this town and I think the only way to rectify it, I’m asking for your resignation,” a resident said.

One resident disagreed and said he wanted her to stay.

“Don’t resign, I have never seen so much excitement and interest in our council meetings I’ve been coming for two years,” a resident said.

Mayor Miller said she will not resign.

“Majority voted me in, I’m here for two years and they have all the rights in the world to do what they feel is necessary just like I have done what I feel is necessary,” Miller said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, City Administrator Chris Hubbard was pulled outside to formally be served the paperwork for the lawsuit, filed by Mayor Miller.