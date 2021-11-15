Precautionary boil water notice for Mexico Beach issued on Monday

Mexico Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BOIL WATER NOTICE GRAPHIC_-8014999210015111586

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A power outage in Mexico Beach on Monday afternoon has led to a precautionary boil water notice for the whole city.

City administrator Doug Baber said a construction crane hit a telephone pole, creating an electricity outage.

Although the power is back on, the outage caused water pressure to drop.

City officials are asking residents to boil any drinking water for one minute before use as a precautionary measure.

They said they hope to have the water tests complete tomorrow.

Updates will also be posted on the City of Mexico Beach Government Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Youtuber arrested by BCSO deputies is considering a lawsuit

Bay County plans for new Bay Dunes Complex

Panhandle Weather 11-15-2021

Rutherford Students helping to Stuff the Bus through Turkey Bowl Tournament

Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/15/21

Rescheduled food truck festival held in Aaron Bessant Park

More Local News

Don't Miss