MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller called a one-item special meeting Friday morning. The item on the agenda is the city administrator position.

In August, the council hired current City Administrator Chris Hubbard. Since then, he and Mayor Miller have been at odds.

Residents are also expressing their concerns about Hubbard. Several have emailed council members and the mayor saying Hubbard has been ‘unprofessional and inappropriate’ at meetings and on social media.

Hubbard posted a comment on social media to former City Administrator Tanya Castro, referencing a past interaction between the two. In the comment, Hubbard said ‘The reason you hate me so much is because when you were on the city council I felt like you were coming onto me, I rejected you and your flirting and you’ve held it against me ever since.’

In an email to council members and the mayor, Hubbard said his comment was to defend himself ‘from constant slanderous attacks.’ Earlier this week, Mayor Miller requested a special meeting this Friday. The only item on the agenda is Hubbard.

“The only thing that I’ve been told was in an email from the mayor requesting that I not be at the meeting and she said the meeting was going to be held to discuss my insubordination towards the council,” Hubbard said.

Mayor Miller might have to adjourn the meeting shortly after calling it to order. Council members Adrian Welle, Richard Wolff, and Jerry Smith all informed the city clerk they would not be able to attend. Welle and Smith are out of town for the holidays. Wolff said he has been out of town for about a week and it’s three days before Christmas. Also, Wolff and Councilwoman Linda Hamilton both suggested rescheduling the meeting for sometime in January.

“From what I’ve been told by the city clerk is we’re not going to have a quorum, that three of the elected officials aren’t going to be here again due to the holidays and if that’s the case, then it looks like we’re not going to have a quorum,” Hubbard said. “But the city employees, I informed them that the meeting was called, so that they would be aware of it and hear it directly from me, not anybody on the street.”

Hubbard said since accepting the job, he has one goal in mind, to keep moving Mexico Beach forward.

“To take care of city business and really as far as what I want to do in the future, that’s that’s it, I want to I want to move the city forward, I’d like to be able to have the drama and the chaos calm down a little bit,” Hubbard said.

Mayor Miller said she was not available to comment on Thursday. As of now, the meeting is still scheduled for 9 am Friday.