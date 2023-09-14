MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, Mexico Beach City Council members were presented with three possible sites for a new kayak launch.

One was by Parker Park. The other was Main Canal or Salt Creek. The third option was at the Miramar Boat Ramp.

Council members chose to build the launch at Main Canal.

“We have the water here and easy access to the Gulf but also there’s an ADA route that is already here,” City Administrator Chris Hubbard said. “Any of the other sites that were considered, we’d have to go in, build parking, build an ADA accessible ramp to access the kayak launch.”

The project will cost $60,000. The state is giving the city half the amount.

“The money that came from a grant is a 50/50 grant so we received a total of $30,000 from the state, the other $30,000 will be provided by us,” Hubbard said.

Plans call for a floating launch, a gangway will lead to it, and additional safety measures like railings.

“I’m excited about anything that’s good for Mexico Beach so whether it’s a small $60,000 project or hopefully a future multimillion-dollar pier year project, I’m excited about all of it,” Hubbard said.

Engineers still have to finalize the launch’s design plan and then the project will go out for bids.