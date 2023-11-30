MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach residents have made their dissatisfaction with newly elected Mayor Michele Miller clear.

They are taking action by filing for a recall election. On Thursday, residents set out to get more signatures.

More residents came out to add their names to the list. Even though the committee already has enough signatures to move forward.

“We were getting phone calls and texts and emails and saying, I’ll be back and I’d like my name on that petition,” Mexico Beach resident Kwyn Jenkins said. “I want my voice heard.”

The recall commission filed the petition the Monday before Thanksgiving to move forward 10% of registered Mexico Beach voters needed to sign it. Within a matter of hours, they had well surpassed that number.

“What we have right now is a leader who’s acting unilaterally,” Jenkins said. “She’s ignoring majority votes. She is counterproductive. And Mexico Beach deserves better than that.”

In April, Michele Miller beat incumbent Mayor Al Cathey by a 6 percent margin.

However, the tables quickly turned.

“I would like to see somebody who truly practices what they say their going to do,” Mexico Beach resident Tim Linderman said. “She ran on transparency and she’s not transparent about anything. “

“I’ve heard I’m part of the problem and I need to right a wrong I voted for and thank you for taking action so we can correct this and protect Mexico Beach from any more harm under Mayor Miller,” Jenkins said.

In September Mayor Miller filed a lawsuit claiming City Council members violated the City Charter when they hired Chris Hubbard as City Administrator then making him the sole keeper of the city’s financial records.

Since then residents have voiced their concern about Miller’s agenda.

“And I feel like everyone who has signed the petition wants a public servant to serve the public and not be a unilateral, self-serving official who has an agenda,” Linderman said.

“I don’t think she’s doing anything for the community,” Jenkins said. “In fact, I think she’s focused so focused on trying to find problems with problems with the previous administration that nothing’s being accomplished.”