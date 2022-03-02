BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Construction work can be heard all over the city of Mexico Beach.

Mexico Beach is coming back stronger than ever after Hurricane Michael destroyed homes and businesses three years ago.

“We have a little bit over $100 million in FEMA projects that we are currently working through,” Mexico Beach City Administrator Douglas Baber said.

From repaving roadways to dredging the canal, progress has been made in Mexico Beach. But officials said this is just the beginning.

“We are also working on sunset park, which is our beautiful park right there on highway 98,” Baber said. “Then we have that fish cleaning station and the pavilion at the boat ramp. Which is going to be better than ever, and then we also have the canal parkway pavilion at the end of the street right here.”

There are five projects currently under construction. But Baber said due to supply shortages, there are more than a dozen on hold.

“We have our municipal complex that’s under review and it will go behind city hall,” Baber said. “We have our parks greenway project going on that’s going to be connecting the 80 acres we are purchasing at the far end of town for the stormwater system.”

Baber is most excited to welcome back commercial businesses.

“There’s a rumor that the plans for Toucans are to be dropped very shortly, anyone that knows Mexico Beach knows that there is a beautiful beach bar that was on the water on the gulf, and I understand that those plans are coming along pretty quickly,” he said.

Mexico Beach officials finalized design plans for the pier, but they are waiting to receive permits. Those should be in by this summer. Then they can start construction.