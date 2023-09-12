MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In response to the concerns and confusion about financial records, Mexico Beach Council members voted to ask the state for an audit.

Several times over the last few months a forensic audit was mentioned but no action was taken to have one completed.

Council Member Adrian Welle requested the state auditor general get involved. The state audit will investigate the operational and financial structure of the city.

City officials hope this decision will provide clarity for residents.

“The auditor general provides unbiased, timely, and relevant information that the legislator, Florida citizens, public entity management, and other stakeholders can use to promote government accountability and stewardship and improve government operations so their job is to help us to hopefully give our residents some comfort,” Welle said.

Council members hope state legislators will sign the letter they send to the state. Those signatures may prevent the city from having to pay for the audit.