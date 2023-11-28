MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time in a long time, Mexico Beach residents, council members and the mayor all agreed.

The topic was selecting an entrance to the new Sweetwater housing development.

Before Chris Hubbard took office the city council decided the complex entrance would cut through Parker Park.

When Hubbard became city administrator he saw an alternative and reached out to the project’s contractor.

“I’ve got a fresh set of eyes so I had some concerns about the location of it and just wanted to bring that up, to the council to see if there was any interest in moving it to a different location,” Hubbard said. “If not, then you know we won’t. It’s just a point of conversation tonight.”

Sweetwater is a residential development that will be built near the Park Parker area of Mexico Beach.

The original entrance would mean residents would drive through the park.

On Tuesday the council discussed moving the entrance two streets down to North 27th Street.

“In my conversations with the developer, they said if it was going to be moved, that’s where they would prefer to relocate it to,” Hubbard said.

North 27th Street is a residential road that’s home to about 10 houses.

“Parker Park was originally chosen because the citizens who lived on 26, 25 of 28th Street didn’t really want a through the street,” Hubbard said.“Right now all the streets are dead-end streets. So they didn’t want a thoroughfare going through their, you know, quiet neighborhood back into another residential development.”

At Tuesday night’s meeting residents made it clear their opinions have not changed.

“This is not the way to handle something,” a resident said. “This major, this has these largest developments that will ever be an old part of Mexico Beach. It needs to be handled with extreme care, extreme discussion, and extreme concerns.”

“I moved here for peace and quiet,” another resident said. “98 is getting too busy and too noisy already.”

Council members ended up agreeing with the residents.

They’re against moving the sweetwater entrance to North 27th Street.

In fact, they’re still waiting for the developer to get the proper permits to begin construction.