MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller told News 13 she did not have access to credit card spending, invoices, and purchase orders.

We submitted a public records request and received many of those documents on Wednesday. Including copies of checks, invoices, and purchase order forms.

There was also a document, printed on June 23rd and emailed to Miller by former City Administrator Doug Baber. It explains what information Miller can access on the city’s Springbrook software system.

The document states Miller has full access to accounts payable, cash receipts, general ledger, and purchase orders. We also acquired this document that current city administrator Chris Hubbard sent Miller on September 7th stating the same thing.

In an email, Hubbard said Miller told him on September 6th that she did not have access to purchase orders and invoice modules.

We met with Mayor Miller on Wednesday and showed her the printed documents. Then Miller attempted to access a purchase order on Springbrook while we watched.

Springbrook displayed a window saying she does not have permissions to access that form. It is unclear if there is a software issue or if she just doesn’t have access to the documents.

Mayor Miller also claims she does not have access to payroll. We found an email from Hubbard to Miller, where he explained there is personal information, like social security numbers, in the payroll program, and would violate privacy laws but there were alternatives if she wanted access to payroll documents.