MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Mexico Beach officials are also looking ahead to a beach renourishment project later this year.

They said they were planning to project before Hurricane Michael. Since the storm, shoreline erosion has become critical.

City leaders already had around $5 million to help fund the renourishment. Tuesday they accepted another $9.2 million from the state.

The total cost will be around $20 million. Officials said they are ready to get the project started.

“This renourishment project, it’s very vital to Mexico Beach,” Mexico Beach Community Development Council President Kimberly Shoaf said. “It not only will help our shorelines with our sea turtle nesting and shorebirds but also our upland structures to allow them to have coverage and sustainability for long-term beach use.”

Workers should start replacing sand later this fall. The entire job will take about nine months, allowing time for shorebird and sea turtle nesting seasons.