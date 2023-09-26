MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach city council members were presented with phase two of Salt Creek, which includes over 90 single-family homes and over 30 townhomes but council members and residents raised a red flag because of issues with phase one of the project.

“The city council asked for some development on the south side of the road, just additional parking for people to use for beach access some sort of roadway, or a multi-use trail for golf carts to get down to the parking and so far that’s not been done,” Mexico Beach City Administrator Chris Hubbard said.

That’s the south side of U.S. Highway 98. People would have to cross the road to make their way down to the beach. Residents let the council know how they feel.

“There’s no way people are coming from out here and they’re going to come down and walk over to the beach going to do it they ain’t going to do it that’s not going to happen,” a resident said.

“Please do not give them any more permits to build until they get their act together until they get their act together,” another resident said.

Council members agreed with residents. The development order was denied.

“I fully expect that the St. Joe company and Dewberry will work on what the city has asked for, the additional parking and the beach access points, the roadway getting down to the beach and once they get that engineering or that surveying work done, then they’ll come back to the city,” Hubbard said.

Several other phases are included in the Salt Creek project.