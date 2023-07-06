MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach city officials are still trying to hire a new city administrator, former city administrator Doug Baber’s last day was last Wednesday.

Last Friday two Mexico Beach councilmen walked out of the meeting about a new city administrator. No progress was made at that meeting so another was scheduled for Thursday night.

But, only the mayor and one council member showed up, meaning there was no quorum so the meeting was adjourned.

Mexico Beach mayor Michele Miller said she knew beforehand that others would not be in attendance.

“I was asked literally an hour before the meeting if I was still wanting to have the meeting and I said, well, you know, the public’s been notified, so yes, we need to have the meeting and I knew it would be short and sweet,” Miller said.

She said it took only three weeks to hire former city administrator Doug Baber. It has already been 16 days since he resigned.

“I’m making a great effort to meet with these guys and just making sure that we can get together and conduct business and that’s all I want to do, I just need to conduct business as the mayor, I need to be able to conduct business,” Miller said.

People in attendance at Thursday’s meeting shook their heads in disappointment as the meeting was adjourned. One resident is trying to make sense of what happened.

“For whatever reason, which I don’t understand, they got up and walked away, this is very disturbing to me, these people, councilmen, were elected to represent us citizens of Mexico Beach, by walking out in my estimation, it was unprofessional and not ethical,” James Hogan said.

Hogan believes the solution is pretty simple.

“All they have to do is it’s not a complicated process, you take the old job description and a new one that Mr. Baber had written up prior to his departure and then you mix the two and come to a common consensus,” Hogan said.

The city administrator position will be on the agenda again at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

News 13 reached out to council members Jerry Smith, Richard Wolf, and Adrian Welle who were all absent. The only one who responded was Welle, he said he was on a vacation that has been planned for a year.