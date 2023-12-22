MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The agenda for Friday’s special meeting in Mexico Beach contained one item, City Administrator Chris Hubbard.

Councilwoman Linda Hamilton said his behavior is in question.

“Some people are concerned about his impulsive behavior or he doesn’t seem to take direction well from authoritative figures,” Hamilton said. “He is very spontaneous in his decisions and that’s very concerning to people since he is the city administrator here in Mexico Beach.”

But the conversation never happened, council members Adrian Welle, Jerry Smith, and Richard Wolff did not show up. All three informed the city clerk they would be absent.

“Mr. Wolff says that he felt that the meeting needed to be after the holiday so I guess he’s sitting two blocks down right now, choosing not to be here so that we could have a quorum,” Miller said. “I understand Mr. Welle is out of town. I knew that from the beginning and it appeared that Mr. Smith was going to be here but something apparently changed with his appointment.”

Miller said this is the third time the councilmen have all been absent since she took office.

“I feel like this is very derelict with their duties, they’re sworn to be here representing you as the citizens, they took this oath just like I took the oath and in every way, there’s been these games and whatever you want to call them they’re neglecting these duties.”

Hamilton agrees with Miller.

“I’m very frustrated because this isn’t the first time that we didn’t have a quorum and it does seem to be possibly a planned situation that could have been some talk about it before this meeting that it just worked out the way it did once again,” Hamilton said.

She said some changes might be necessary.

“I think we possibly need some changes on our city council and we do have another election coming in April, so possibly that will be the case,” Hamilton said.

Miller sent an email to Hubbard Tuesday, requesting he not attend the meeting. Hubbard was not there.

“I knew that we weren’t going to have a quorum, three of the elected officials weren’t going to be here and so we weren’t going to have a meeting where any action took place, there was no reason for me to be there,” Hubbard said. “I just wanted to avoid the circus and keep things positive here in the city this close to Christmas time.”

Councilman Richard Wolff told News 13 he twice requested the meeting be moved to another day, saying the severity of the topic needed the presence of all five council members.