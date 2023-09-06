MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The conflicts on the Mexico Beach City Council took another strange twist over the weekend.

Two weeks ago the mayor called for a special investigation into the city administrator’s hiring. Now she’s suing the city council.

Mayor Michele Miller filed the lawsuit against the council last Friday.

She’s claiming council members have violated the city charter by voting to hire Chris Hubbard as the city administrator, and by allowing Hubbard to be the sole keeper of the city’s financial records. Hubbard has been on the job for 3 weeks.

Miller claims she’s been denied access to financial records since April 28th, shortly after she was elected.

She also claims the council passed two ordinances that took away her power as the city’s Chief Elected Administrative Official, to assign the duties to the city administrator.

She asked the court to give her full access to city records, prevent council members from violating the city charter, remove Chris Hubbard as City Administrator, and force the city council to pay her costs and legal fees.

News 13 contacted Miller and city council members Richard Wolf and Adrian Welle. All declined to comment.

Hubbard also declined to comment but did say the city had not been served with the lawsuit.

Maddox, and council members Jerry Smith and Linda Hamilton did not return our calls.