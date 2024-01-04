MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller’s attorney has sent a response to the city and the Supervisor of Elections Office in response to the ongoing recall petition.

Recall committee members claim Mayor Miller violated the Sunshine Law and exceeded her authority as mayor.

The Bay County Supervisor of Elections office approved enough signatures for the recall to move forward. Miller’s response in a letter from her attorneys last week, saying those claims are not true, that she did not act in a malfeasance or misfeasance manner.

In the letter, it also states she is requesting a hearing to clear her name and defeat the false claim that she engaged in wrongdoing.

For the recall committee to move forward with the process, they must receive 15% of registered voter signatures.