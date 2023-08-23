MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At a special meeting last Thursday the Mexico City Beach city council voted three to two to approve the contract for the new city administrator Chris Hubbard, who started in the position on Monday.

This Tuesday, during a regular council meeting, Mayor Michele Miller called for an internal investigation into the hiring process.

“The Mayor informed the council that she had unilaterally appointed a special counsel to investigate our hiring procedure process,” Council Member Adrain Welle said. “And until that investigation is complete, that she refuses to sign the city administrative contract.”

The announcement drew backlash from residents

“So is this a dictatorship no, no, no,” a resident in the crowd said.

And members of the City Council

“This man sitting over here, he needs to know if he has a job,” Council Member Jerry Smith said.

Council members discussed the matter for over a half hour. At one point Mayor Miller asked the Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy on duty to remove council member Jerry Smith from the room.

Long-time Mexico Beach Resident Gary Woodham said he feels Miller did not handle the situation properly.

“Something needs to be done with this,” Woodham said. “The city needs to get back on track. Get somebody in here who can really run the city instead of somebody who does nothing but create chaos. And make problems for everybody in the city.”

Council Member Adrian Welle said he and the other council members are not clear why Miller is calling for an internal investigation.

Both Miller and Hubbard declined to comment.