MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller is trying once again to get rid of City Administrator Chris Hubbard.

Miller has called a special council meeting for this upcoming Friday. There is one item on the agenda, to discuss Hubbard’s future with the city.

Miller sent Hubbard an email on Tuesday informing him of the meeting.

It says they’ll be discussing what Miller calls Hubbard’s insubordinate behavior with council members.

Miller requested Hubbard not to attend the meeting but said if he does and becomes disruptive or fails to maintain professional decorum, he will be escorted from the meeting.

Miller opposed Hubbard’s hiring earlier this year. They’ve been at odds since he arrived.