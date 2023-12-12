MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Council members tabled several issues on Tuesday, saying they felt it was inappropriate to move forward without Mayor Michelle Miller.

Miller was absent from Tuesday’s meeting because she’s dealing with a personal tragedy. According to Bainbridge Public Safety, Jody Poitevient shot and killed his wife Melissa Poitevient on Saturday in Bainbridge, Georgia, and then killed himself.

Jody is Miller’s son-in-law, and Melissa is her daughter.

Police are calling it a murder-suicide. Council members and community members started Tuesday’s meeting with a prayer for Miller and her family.

“At the end of the day, it’s more important to unite as a community and in our thoughts and our prayers for this family and that’s what this community is about, sticking together through thick and thin and everything that’s important to all of us and that’s the community to stand together,” Mexico Beach Councilwoman Linda Hamilton said.

The Poitivients leave behind two children. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to Mayor Miller and her family.