MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach Interim City Administrator Michael Manning handed in his resignation Tuesday to the city council.

This follows the resignation of City Administrator Doug Baber who resigned on June 20th.

Manning became Interim City Administrator in the June 27th city council meeting.

In his resignation letter, dated Tuesday, August 1st, Manning says he has enjoyed his time working for Mexico Beach, but he has accepted another job.

His last day will be August 15th.

Mayor Michele Miller says Manning has accepted a position in Crystal River, Florida, and will be working under former Mexico Beach City Administrator Doug Baber.

Miller released a statement on the resignation:

Mr. Manning has stated, “this been in the works for a while”. He stated that he will be going to Crystal River Florida to continue working under the previous Mexico Beach City Administrator Doug Baber who resigned in June. Mr. Manning had informed the council that he would be away from the City last Friday through yesterday. This was concerning since it was the second time since his appointment as Interim City Administrator where he was out for a long weekend. But after all he is young and understandably may have needed time away from this stressful position. With this resignation come the day after his return to the office, it would appears this may have been the reason he was away from his city duties. We all wish Mr. Manning the best on his future endeavors. Sincerely,

Dr. Miller

The council will meet Thursday at 5 pm to discuss the city administrator position.

Read the full resignation letter from Michael Manning below: