MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach City Council members are offering their part-time accountant a full-time job.

The Springbrook software company had originally assigned Deborah McLeod to handle the city’s books but McLeod resigned from the position in May.

News 13 received a copy of an email from Springbrook to former City Administrator Doug Baber. It states Mayor Michele Miller called the company to inquire about McLeod and getting access to the financial system. It goes on to say the city needs to determine who will have access to the system, and that McLeod would resign from the Mexico Beach job at the end of June.

The city then hired a part-time accountant named Michelle Lucas to work remotely from Kentucky. Last night council members offered her the job full-time.

“We feel like as the city grows, that need also grows and the citizens of our town really want someone that will be in house and location here so that they can be quite, quite aware of who that person is and be able to ask questions and concerns to that particular person as they’re here full time rather than remotely,” council member Linda Hamilton said.

The city is offering Lucas $70,000 a year and she’s required to move to Mexico Beach.