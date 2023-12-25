MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters were all around the Mexico Beach community Christmas morning, but not for emergencies, instead they were out delivering gifts to kids.

Scooters, Barbie dolls, Lego sets, bikes, books, and more were donated to the fire department throughout December.

“The very first place we stopped at there was a kid, couldn’t have been more than three or four years old and was just looking through one little piece of glass that was transparent and all I saw was teeth and a big smile, and it makes it all worthwhile,” Mexico Beach Fire Chief Sandy Walker said. “It’s a lot of fun, they get a kick out of it, we get a kick out of it, and it just spreads a little bit of that Christmas cheer throughout Mexico Beach.”

For one family, they look forward to the fire truck pulling up to their house every year.

“This is awesome, our Mexico Beach Fire Department’s been doing this for years, my kids are eleven and ten years old, and they’ve been doing it since they were born actually, so my kids kind of look forward to it every year,” Mexico Beach resident William Cribbs said.

Driving around and handing out gifts also helps fill the void of first responders being away from family on Christmas.

“The guys are on duty, are having to work, it just it makes it a bit of fun for us, we’re not there with our families so we’re able to have a bit of fun with other families and have a laugh and a smile, get some free cookies,” Walker said.

An important stop on the route included a visit to Mexico Beach’s first Fire Chief’s wife. Firefighters gave her a bouquet to make sure she felt the Christmas joy and show appreciation for her husband’s handwork in Mexico Beach.