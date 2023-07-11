MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach City Council members agreed to accept half a million dollars from the state to buy a new fire truck.

This is the second year the state legislature has approved the funding. Last year Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed it.

The fire department said this new ladder truck is crucial. Their current trucks can only reach right above 25 feet.

They’re looking for a new one that will be able to extend up to 80 feet. They said it’s necessary because of all the taller buildings that have been built since Hurricane Michael.

It could also save money for homeowners.

“Obviously, with a ladder truck, we’ll be able to respond to a higher building, get water in higher elevations, and so on and so forth, thereby in theory lessening the damage done by a fire to a structure, thereby lessening the insurance payout by the insurance company,” Mexico Beach Fire Rescue Fire Chief Sandy Walker said.

Bay County will help train the firefighters to use the new truck. Chief Sandy Walker said he’ll start looking for the truck immediately.