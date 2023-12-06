MEXICO BEACH, FL. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach Firefighters are asking for your help gathering toys for their annual Christmas morning toy giveaway.

The toy drive officially started at the City Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday evening. They’ve already had a big response, but they need more. The fire department is asking for new toys, still in their packages, but unwrapped. Then on Christmas morning, the firefighters will deliver the toys to the homes of the children on the list. Mexico Beach Fire Chief Sandy Walker says, that last year they helped 15 to 16 households.

“Last year we had one family. They knew we were going to be coming. They all had their Christmas pajamas on from Father all the way down from Mother. All the way down to the youngest. There we had them, you know, they showed their presence. We did a big family photograph in front of the fire truck,” Walker said.

If you would like to donate, you can call the Mexico Beach Fire Department at (850) 258-4682.