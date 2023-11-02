MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mexico Beach Crossings community got a lot bigger Thursday as its new 216-unit apartment complex celebrated its grand opening.

The apartments will join a 42-unit townhome community still under development.

The community, at full capacity, is expected to include 944 total residences and a commercial village.

Developers hope the complex will attract service members stationed at the Tyndall Air Force Base.

“We hope to do a lot more over the years, and hope to be an even greater part of Mexico Beach because all of the thousands of airmen and women that are going to come to Tyndall start to be deployed. I don’t have to tell you guys, there’s a lot of money, billions of dollars being spent down the road from that. And we hope this community will be just a small part of the housing needed for all our great Air Force airmen and airwomen,” said Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate at the St. Joe Company.

Amenities offered at the complex include a 24-hour gym, community garden, and pet spa.

If you are looking to move, over 40% of the complex’s units are still available for rent.