MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Last Friday two Mexico Beach council members walked out during a special meeting. It was scheduled to discuss replacing former city administrator Doug Baber, whose last day was last Wednesday.

Council members Adrian Welle and Jerry Smith decided to leave the meeting. Welle said he felt he was not needed at the meeting anymore.

“The mayor brought up again that she wants that position to report directly to her, at that point, I felt I had no other option but to walk out of the meeting,” Welle said.

The responsibilities of the mayor have caused a debate between council members and the mayor.

“It’s been a conflict of language regarding what does Chief Administrative Officer mean and what does Chief Financial Officer mean, you know it contradicts and says I’m in charge but yet the charter says under 2.01 the powers are with the council,” Welle said.

Mayor Michele Miller said she is following the city’s charter.

“My job is to supervise that person who is running those operations of the day-to-day city and it’s not about power, it’s about making sure that our city is following our charter, our city is following our plan, our city is following our ordinances,” Miller said.

Welle said he believes the entire council should be involved in decision-making.

“You elected the five of us to do a job, we don’t elect one so I think it’s important that the five of us be able to do the job we have been elected to do on behalf of all of our residents, whether they voted for us or not, all five of us have the same authority to make decisions,” Welle said.

Mayor Miller said she would like to see the council move forward together.

“My goal would be that we can get the same vision in line with our citizens because that’s who have elected us to represent them so it’s their vision we need to have, it’s not our vision they need to have,” Miller said.

Council member Richard Wolff sent the following statement to News 13: “The disconnect in what the new mayor is interrupting the charter to say related to what it has been interpreted to say for the last 60 years is bringing this city to a complete halt.”

Council members Smith and Welle did not resign from their positions.

The city administrator position is not out for applications. The job description must be agreed on before applications are received.

City officials have received two legal opinions on the charter’s language. Welle said he has added to the next meeting’s agenda to ask the council to receive another legal opinion from the attorney general.