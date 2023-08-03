MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach City Council members held a special meeting Thursday night to replace Doug Baber who resigned in June, and interim administrator Michael Manning, who turned in his resignation Tuesday.

Mexico Beach interim city administrator Michael Manning’s last day will be August 15th. He will be moving to Crystal River, the same place as Baber, for an assistant city manager position.

“My goal was to ensure that the city was prepared for its next permanent city administrator, and that included creating the budget for the next fiscal year with the lowest millage rate since before Hurricane Michael, starting our annual audit, and then also doing the required budget amendments to close out the current fiscal year,” Manning said.

Manning said it was a tough choice to leave, rather than stay and apply for the Mexico Beach job.

“The staff here is incredible, and I hope the city council continues to trust them and rely on them, it’s a special group,” Manning said. “The decision to apply for the City of Crystal River came together very quickly.”

Manning has been with the city less than a year, but council members praised his work.

“He’s been really great here and he’s had great learning opportunities here so we’re sad to see him go, but we’re excited about his future plans,” council member Linda Hamilton said.

Now the city must replace him. Thursday, they narrowed the list of finalists to 6 applicants.

They are, Patrick Marsh, a city manager from Nevada, Timothy Day, a special tax district manager and interim city manager, Chris Hubbard, who works in real estate and is a former Mexico Beach city administrator, Tim O’Briant, an economic development director, Denise Vickers who works with the University of Florida College of Broadcasting, and Katherine Gatewood a city clerk from Freeport.

“We will go ahead and interview them very promptly, we have some excellent candidates, great experience and city administrators, good educational background,” Hamilton said.

The council will conduct the interviews next week.

“We feel it’s very urgent as the city continues to make advances that we go ahead and get a full-time city administrator in place and we do want, of course, someone that’s highly qualified and has a good educational background to be able to perform the activities that they’ll need to perform,” Hamilton said.

The interviews will be held at the public works building. The community is encouraged to attend.