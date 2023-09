MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A charter review committee is looking over Mexico Beach’s charter for the first time in more than 30 years.

The group examined a large portion of the document Thursday morning, getting through sections 3, 4, 5, and 6.

When discussing section 5, which deals with city elections, they clarified that all races are, and will remain to be, non-partisan.

They’ll continue reviewing each section before focusing on possible changes to the charter.