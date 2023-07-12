MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach city council members are trying to come up with a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year and it could be good news for property owners.

During this evening’s budget workshop, they discussed lowering the property tax millage rate.

Right now the homeowners are paying 6.5 mills. Council members are trying to lower that rate to around 5.9 mills. Even with the decrease, they believe they can maintain current city services.

They do have a couple of capital spending priorities. Council members want to buy a new ladder truck for the fire department. The city received $5,000 from the state for that purchase.

They also want to buy a new garbage truck. The current one drops debris on the street.

The council will hold more budget talks before passing a budget by the October 1 deadline.