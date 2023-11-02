MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Food trucks were at the center of Mexico City Beach’s Thursday night workshop.

The items were on the October 24th council meeting agenda, but the council wanted to look into both issues further.

Mexico Beach has had food trucks since Hurricane Michael destroyed their restaurants.

Now they need a policy defining food trucks and where they can be located.

In the ordinances, it does have the actual language from Florida statutes that defines what is a food vehicle,” Mexico Beach City Attorney Clint McCahill said. “It says food trailers are prohibited.”

Residents also expressed concern over the impact food trucks have on brick-and-mortar restaurants.

“I recall, there were complaints from working order restaurants about some trucks and food trailers because they felt like they couldn’t compete,” a resident said. “They had to see trucks and trailers have such low overhead compared to working in order that their prices were undercutting working order. “

Despite nearly an hour of discussion, no final decision was made.

The council asked planning coordinator Carly Hanson to take a closer look at how they can incorporate food trucks in their land development code.