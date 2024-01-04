MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach’s special city council meeting got heated Thursday morning. The conversation included concerns about the city administrator’s actions on social media and the way he has handled city business.

Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller has repeatedly questioned the actions of City Administrator Chris Hubbard since he was hired last year. Miller refused to sign off on Hubbard’s contract, even though the council voted 3-2 to hire him in August.

On Thursday, Miller got the city council together for a special meeting in hopes of removing Hubbard from office. She once again accused him of not working with her and failing to inform her about city business.

“We’ve got a lot going on in our city that even, I don’t know, some of the things that are going on, he has signed some contracts that I’ve heard that were out there that I’m not even sure that they’re legally signed because the mayor is supposed to sign all contracts related to the city business,” Miller said.

But the arguments got fierce when both sides accused each other of making inappropriate comments on social media.

“My concern is his impulsive, explosive cyberbullying, personality with attitude that I answer to no one but myself, I find this very disturbing, dangerous, and unacceptable to me,” Mexico Beach Councilwoman Linda Hamiltons said.

Councilman Richard Wolff said the mayor is also guilty of inappropriate posts.

“It’s not a good thing to say (expletive), but who puts (expletive) emojis on the front page and then sends it to one of the citizens,” Wolff said.

Miller admitted she took things too far online during Thursday’s meeting.

“The only people that create propaganda, are the people who love propaganda, and I’m not for propaganda, I did put something on social media that I apologized for, and I did it out of emotion,” Miller said.

In December, the mayor issued a letter of reprimand to Hubbard. Hubbard did not sign the letter saying the mayor is not his direct supervisor.

“She was doing it individually in her position as the mayor, and I don’t work for the mayor specifically, I work for the city council, and in my email response to her, I told her that I’d be happy to put that on the agenda if she wanted to take it before the council and she did not,” Hubbard said.

Wolff added that he was shocked to learn the mayor had reprimanded the city administrator.

“I’m just totally surprised that’s information that should have been given to us a long, long time ago,” he said. “I mean, I was embarrassed to sit there and hear all that information and it wasn’t communicated. We’ve taken no action in a progressive step as a council.”

After about 40 minutes of back and forth, Hamilton made a motion to terminate Hubbard. Miller seconded the motion, but it failed by a 3 to 2 vote, leaving Hubbard in his position.

“I do not see why the council did not choose to terminate him, it’s more than just the social media, we got an audit that is behind, and we actually got an email yesterday that our state funds could be cut and that,” Miller said.

Hubbard said no matter what happens at the meetings, he will do what he can to move Mexico Beach forward.

“We’re going to keep plugging along at the meetings, we’re going to keep getting things approved, we’re going to keep our projects going and we’ll get to the end and get through this eventually,” Hubbard said.

After the meeting, News 13 asked Hubbard about the social media posts.

“I think social media as far as my usage of it has been addressed and so I don’t have anything else to say about it,” Hubbard said.

Residents were not allowed to speak at today’s meeting. The next council meeting will be on January 9.