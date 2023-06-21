MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Mexico Beach will soon have a vacant position. City Administrator Doug Baber turned in his letter of resignation at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I come to you with heavy heart as today I must tender my resignation as the city administrator of the City of Mexico Beach,” Baber said.

After two years as Mexico Beach’s city administrator, Baber has announced his last day will be July 19.

“It actually came as a rather shock because I did not know prior to the meeting that he was going to have his plans to resign from our city,” Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller said.

Baber said he resigned after being offered a job as city manager in Crystal River, Florida.

“It’s a larger town, a larger budget, it’s a little bit more what I’m used to in Central Florida so I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go back there,” Baber said.

Mayor Miller said she isn’t sure what caused him to resign but admits the city is experiencing change right now.

“Issues, I guess you could say, in the city with the change, change is always hard and he and I have sat multiple times, we bounce things off of each other, I thought we were doing really well,” Miller said.

Baber faced a major challenge when he took the job.

“They were still in survival mode here in Mexico Beach and the opportunity that they presented to give them a piece of life, I mean, they had hurricane five storm come through here and then COVID strikes, and then the contractors were not available and there was a lot of opportunity there for a manager like myself to come in and start running the projects,” Baber said.

He believes his hard work paid off for Mexico Beach.

“We’ve got beautiful beaches, we’ve got our hotel, our motels open up here in the city and we’re getting more commerce every day and as you can see behind me, it’s ready for the boats to come out for snapper season so I think I’m leaving Mexico Beach in a great place right now,” Baber said.

Miller said Baber has been a major asset to the community, and she’s hoping to find a replacement that will be just as driven as Baber was.