MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach City Council members have agreed on a job description for the city administrator’s position. They’re trying to replace Doug Baber who resigned last month.

Mexico Beach City Council has taken several weeks to decide on the job description for the city administrator. During Tuesday’s meeting, they made one change that passed on a 3-to-2 vote.

It changes the 2018 job description to clarify who will supervise the city administrator.

“We wanted to go with the June 23 description that actually says work is performed under the supervision of the city council,” Mexico Beach Councilman Richard Wolff said.

Mayor Michele Miller wanted the 2018 version which does not include that language.

“The supervision of this position would be under the council, and that is not in the past, that is not the way the charter is written but that’s the way the vote went, we are getting our city manager’s job description and post out, and that is most important,” Mayor Michele Miller said.

Miller said she has some expectations for applicants.

“Fresh eyes new perspectives, somebody that really has a heart for a small city and we are small and want to help us continue our progress and we have made great progress since Hurricane Michael and we want to continue that,” Miller said.

Citizens spoke up during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, asking the mayor and council to work together moving forward.

Council members believe the vote on the city administrator is a step in the right direction.

“It feels good to be able to accomplish something, that’s what we need to do as councilmen and as a mayor, we need to continue to make sure that our city’s moving forward,” Wolff said.

The job opening will be posted as soon as possible. The city hopes to hire someone by August in time for the new fiscal year in October.