MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach city officials are discussing some changes for voters to consider. The charter review committee is talking about increasing the length of city council terms and changing the city’s election dates.

There are still a number of steps before these recommendations could be adopted.

The charter review committee convened in June and has been focused on the authority of the city.

Thursday, they pushed that topic aside to discuss the number of years a city council member can serve, from two years to four years.

“If that’s the consensus of what this group is, I will go along with the consensus. Doesn’t mean that all of us vote that way once it becomes a referendum.,” said Charter Review Committee member Lee Ellzey.

The newest committee member suggested expanding the term to provide more stability. Alternate Lisa Logan was appointed Tuesday evening. She believes council members should have more experience.”

I believe that people need a minimum of two years of living in a town, getting the means and getting a feel for it before they go out the council. But I felt that way for many, many years. So it’s nothing new for me,” said Alternative Charter Review Committee member Lisa Logan.

Some of the committee members are also pushing for a different election day. They want to move elections from Apr. to Nov., to increase voter turnout.

“I think that most of us would agree that there’s a larger turnout when there are state and national elections versus just a citywide election. And that’s what we would want to do, try to get more people involved in the voting process right now,” said Ellzey.

Committee members decided to request information from the supervisor of elections Mark Andersen to see if changing the election date is feasible.

Thursday’s discussion covered article one of the Mexico Beach City Charter and touched on article two.

The next committee meeting is next Thursday 08/03 at 9 a.m.



