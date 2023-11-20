MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach City Council members held a special meeting Monday night to work on their budget and millage rate.

Back in September, the council voted to increase the millage rate from about 5.8 to 5.9, then passed the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

They are required to pass a millage rate that is carried out to a 10-thousandth of a percent, or 5.9999 mills.

Council members passed the proposed millage rate and the proposed budget during the first reading of the ordinances Monday night.

They will hold a final vote at their next council meeting.