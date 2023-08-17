MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Mexico Beach may have found its next city administrator, but not a new finance director. Council members negotiated and agreed on a contract with former City Administrator Chris Hubbard.

Prior to Thursday’s special meeting, Mexico Beach council members voted 3-to-2 to extend an offer to former city administrator Chris Hubbard. The decision upset some residents.

“While we were looking one way you blindsided us and you unified rushed the vote, not a single person in attendance at that morning meeting, including the two council members that voted no, anticipated or expected their vote to be taken that day,” a resident said.

Mayor Michele Miller also believed the process could have been more efficient.

“The process, in my opinion, and in the opinion of many who stood up, was that we should have had a better process than just looking at them, interviewing them for 20 minutes and voting,” Miller said,

But others said Hubbard is the right person for this position and urged the council to hire him.

“I’ve never seen the city as divided as it is, I’m not sticking my finger at nobody but we all gotta get along and get together but I would just like to make a recommendation, Chris Hubbard, he was here he did such a great job and the boat, I don’t know how to put it to you, is halfway sinking and I think he could build the water better than anybody else,” a resident said.

After negotiating a $105,000 salary, the council voted 3-to-2 to hire Hubbard.

“He was hired and he’s got a job to do and I’m sure that he’s going to come in here and do a good job and hopefully, he’ll be able to learn all the different things that have happened in our city since he was here in 2014,” Miller said.

Council members were also negotiating with part-time remote accountant Michelle Lucas to take a full-time job but tonight they decided to drop the negotiations and cancel Lucas’ part-time deal as well. They’ll explore hiring a firm instead.