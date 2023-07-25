MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The devastation of Hurricane Michael can still be seen in Mexico Beach. The small beach town was destroyed when the category five hurricane passed through in 2018.

Council members are hoping to find funding for future projects.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, they discussed the whole process and even brought in an engineering consulting firm to elaborate.

“Well, FEMA, like a lot of people, don’t know the process. I didn’t know the process. And I had talked to Ryan before about the processes of FEMA, money and how it is obligated and learned all those terms he talked about tonight. And we thought it would be a good idea for him to come and let everyone know how the operation works,” said Mexico Beach Mayor Michelle Miller.

Ryan Wiedemann, of the Atkins disaster consulting firm, was hired immediately after Hurricane Michael.

His job was to manage the reimbursement process for FEMA and the Florida Department of Emergency Management money.

“There have been some concerns about where $100 million has gone. A little misinformation on that, that I thought this was important to clarify and to help us move forward and show our residents and promote transparency where we’ve come and how far we’ve been and what five years look like,” said Counsel Member Adrian Welle.

With 100 million dollars in obligated funds from FEMA, 75 million went towards canal dredging, street debris cleanup, and other emergency work.

“I think it’s important to talk about where we’ve come. It’s not been five years or we’re coming on five years in October I think it’s important to know how far we’ve come compared to other communities that have faced disasters of the magnitude we’re at. And we heard it tonight when he said that we are ahead of schedule,” said Welle.

The city is still waiting on FEMA for the other 25 million. Ten million is approved, which leaves 15 million yet to be acquired and approved.

The money would be used to rebuild the jetties, the police and fire complex, and the Mexico Beach pier which they hope to start building by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

The council says they wanted to be transparent with residents Tuesday night.

If you have any questions you can call the assistant city administrator at Phone: 850-648-5700 – Ext. 8 or email him at m.manning@mexicobeachfl.gov

