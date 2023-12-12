MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach Council members have approved the plans for 39 condo units off 15th Street but the builder has to fulfill some conditions or risk losing the project.

Last weekend Mexico Beach saw the impacts of several inches of rainfall.

“There was water in my neighborhood in places that I literally have never seen flooded in all my time here, even to the low-level hurricanes, the flooding issue has gotten worse, not better,” Mexico Beach resident Lisa Logan said.

The flooding problem is impacting a lot of new projects. Before approving plans for the Forgotten Coast Villas, council members made sure stormwater would be a priority. If contractors do not solve a stormwater issue within 30 days, the city could revoke the approved plans for the 39-unit complex.

“They take care of a problem that’s been there from the beginning when they brought in all the dirt, that dirt, we call it the dirt pile, well, the dirt pile was never leveled off, had real bad drainage,” Mexico Beach Councilman Richard Wolff said.

Contractors agreed to dig out ditch slabs to alleviate water issues before doing any other work. City officials are doing the same across the city.

“A few months ago, the city they accepted a $1 million contract to actually do a stormwater master plan here in the city to try to resolve the majority of these issues,” City Administrator Chris Hubbard said.

Citizens’ input will help drive the work plan.

“Have a couple of workshops to make sure that the citizens understand what we’re doing, we’re going to get some feedback from them,” Wolff said.

The 30-day clock will begin when Forgotten Coast Villas’ contractors receive the necessary permits.