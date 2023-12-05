Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) —- Organizers have submitted their petition to recall Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller.

Monday they submitted it to the City Clerk, who then submitted it to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office.

We’re told the petition has just under 200 signatures. That’s more than double the required number.

Elections officials now have 30 days to review and verify the signatures. But Supervisor of Election Mark Andersen said it should only take about a week.

Recall Commission Chairman Donny Walker said it’s still unclear who could be on a ballot with Miller.

“I think everybody has to qualify by February 1,” Walker said. “And if this takes a little bit longer to wear, it won’t make it on the April ballot. And we have to or we have to have a special election than they would I think they would extend that.”

Andersen said it will be up to a judge to determine a timeline for the recall election as well as the deadline for candidates to qualify.