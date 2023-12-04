MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Mexico Beach held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Sunday evening.

The event ensures that holiday festivities will be starting with a bang.

For over 20 years, Mexico Beach residents have gathered together to take part in some Christmas cheer.

At Parker Park, dozens of families showed up for live music, a golf cart parade, and a special appearance from Santa.

“Hey, everybody. Merry Christmas,” said resident Terri Baker.

The event is completely free to the community along with some complimentary items.

“The fire department is giving away free hot cocoa. Mexico Beach Sweets has a cookie decorating table for anyone to wants to decorate their own Christmas cookie. And then special events for Mexico Beach have complimentary cookies that they’re giving out to anybody to dip their cocoa in,” said Mexico Beach Tourism Director Kimberly Shoaf.

While cookies were on the menu, most people showed up for the light show.

Nearly 50 golf carts began their drive at Palms Park and winded through the neighborhoods before ending up at Parker Park just in time to see the tree light up.

“The holiday season, there’s just something magical about the beach and just everything that it comes together all nicely,” Shoaf said.

After the colorful golf carts arrived at the scene, Mr. And Mrs. Claus were escorted by the Mexico Beach Fire Department to spread some holiday spirit.

“My duty tonight is yes. The number one responsibility of making sure Santa Claus arrives on time,” said Mexico Beach City Administrator Chris Hubbard.

“I’m looking for Santa,” Baker said.

After Santa showed up, officials were able to light up the over 15-foot tree.

Surrounded by the bright LEDs, a long line of children formed to ask Santa what they wanted for Christmas this year.

While the kids were busy, parents got the chance to donate unwrapped toys to the fire department to be donated to those in need.

“Mexico Beach is the best beach in Bay County,” Shoaf said.

City officials say they’re happy to see this event grow more every year and are looking forward to the next Christmas tree lighting ceremony.