MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Donny Walker is running for Mexico Beach City Council Group 4.

Until recently, Walker was a football coach for West Point, but he now lives in Mexico Beach full time.

He was here when Hurricane Michael hit in 2018. He said he helped remove debris and tarp roofs.

Walker said he wants to do what’s in the best interest of the permanent residents.

“Most of us that live here would like for this place to go back to exactly the way it was prior to the storm, so we’re going to have to find ways to deal with those things as they come down the road and try to make as many people happy as possible,” Walker said.

Walker also wants to focus on mitigating ongoing stormwater issues.