MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach city officials said they are close to completing the design phase on a new pier.

The storm destroyed the city’s pier. All that was left after the storm were a few pilings sticking out of the water.

City staff has been working with FEMA on the new pier project. They say they’re 95% complete on the design phase.

It will be similar to the old one, but able to withstand a strong storm.

“For those people that don’t have boats or just like fishing, you know, from the shore or another solid surface, the pier was great for fishing and it was just a great attraction,” Mexico Beach City Administrator Chris Hubbard said. “Mexico Beach has always had a pier, back in our early history, there were actually two piers that were here and it’s just hard being without a pier when you’re accustomed to having one for decades.”

Once the design is complete the project will go out for bid. Right now the projected is estimated to cost $9.5 million.