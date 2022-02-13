MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off is coming back hot this year.

Chefs will bring a variety of tasty gumbo and Brunswick stew for guests to enjoy all day long on Saturday, February 19 beginning at 10 a.m. at Parker Park.

There will also be cold beverages, hot dogs and sausage dogs.

The event is free to attend, and tickets will be available to purchase for food and drinks.

Proceeds raised at the event will go towards Mexico Beach’s “Best Blast on the Beach” Fourth of July fireworks event later this year.

