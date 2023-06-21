MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The BayWay Transit System expanded its service to the east side of the county.

They now have a bus service to Mexico Beach. Mexico Beach city officials actually approached BayWay about the expansion. The service began on May 30 and makes three stops a day in Mexico Beach Monday through Saturday.

Riders must pre-schedule their rides so far, not many people have used the route yet. However, Bayway officials expect passenger traffic to grow.

“We’re looking at doing some different things to help better market the project and then also we believe that a lot of the business owners are becoming more and more interested in utilizing the service for their employees and I think it’s just going to take some time to get it where it’s a known opportunity for those people that are in Mexico Beach,” Lamar Hobbs, Transit Programs Administrator of the Bay County Board of Commissioners said.

Click here to book a ride or learn more information about BayWay’s routes.