MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the 23rd year, thousands attended the Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off. This year’s turnout was better than ever.

“It’s one of the largest we’ve had today, the sun is shining, the gumbo is piping hot.”

Each year the cook-off raises money for Special Events in Mexico Beach.

Most of the funds raised Saturday will be used for the beach’s Fourth of July firework show.

“Last year we raised a little over $11,000, we’re definitely hoping we’re going to beat that today and by the looks of the crowd and the turnout, we should for sure,” Mexico Beach Community Development Council President Kimberly Shoaf said.

34 teams competed for the best gumbo in Mexico beach.

“We have had an outpouring number of teams wanting to sign up, so much so that we actually had to cut sign off of because we just had we maxed out on our team space, which was a really good feeling to have, especially giving everything that Mexico Beach has gone through the past couple of years,” Shoaf said.

A panel of judges votes on the best gumbo, Brunswick Stew, most decorative table, and most spirited.

The El Governor resort enters the contest almost every year. This year, they took home two awards.

“This year, we did the Brunswick Stew,” Wylie Petty said. “I’ve never made it before. I just kept adding stuff until it tasted like my grandmother’s and lo and behold if we did win second place. So it’s been a great day. Started out a little brisk but the sun has come out, and it looks like everybody’s having a great time.”

They received the most spirited award as well. But. the event isn’t just about the winnings.

“It brings the community together,” Petty said. “People that live down the street, but you never get a chance to see, I don’t know how many hugs I’ve given today, just people that you just don’t get to see on a daily basis.”

Live music, desserts, and other food were also available.

Anyone could attend the event for free. Tickets cost one dollar if you wanted to enjoy the gumbo and Brunswick Stews that teams made.