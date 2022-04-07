MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Adrian Welle is running for Mexico Beach City Council Group 4.

Welle is a former city clerk and finance director of Mexico Beach and was one of an estimated 300 people to stay in the city through Hurricane Michael.

He left his position with the city after a medical issue but said he is feeling better and ready to get back to work for the city.

Welle said addressing the stormwater issue is high on his priority list.

“I think we need to focus on correcting our stormwater because a pier is great, beach walkovers are great, the community looks great, but when you are standing in your garage fearful of water, I don’t think you’re doing so great as a resident,” Welle said.

Welle added that he feels it’s important to provide fairness and consistency to the city council to best serve the residents.