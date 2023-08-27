PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mew Tew Refuge Cat Rescue is launching a sneaker drive fundraiser.

In the United States, over 200 million pairs of shoes are thrown away each year. One non-profit organization plans on taking advantage of that with a fundraiser.

After most people have gone school shopping, now is the perfect time to donate. The guidelines require the shoes to be athletic sneakers to qualify.

The goal is for the shoes to be gently used if possible.

To donate you can go to the Mew Tew location or drop off the shoes at Pet Supplies Plus every Sunday from one to four.

“There’s a great need for folks that don’t have and this gives the opportunity for this company to put them out there for folks that can’t afford their own. So, it’s a win-win situation,” said Mew Tew Owner Lisa Hill.

The fundraiser will carry on for the next 3 to 4 weeks.

Besides the fundraiser, Mew Tew owner Lisa Hill is trying to get sponsors for their second annual Putts for Paws golf tournament on Oct. 13.

For more information on how to donate to Mew Tew, visit their Facebook or website.