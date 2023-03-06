BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers of Big Sisters of Northwest Florida fosters one-on-one mentoring throughout Bay and Okaloosa counties.

In Bay County, there are 18 kids waiting for a mentor. This means 19 kids are signed up and ready to be matched with a mentor. However, the non -profit organization lacks the mentors to pair them with.

Every Monday, we feature this need in our monthly segment, “Mentor Monday.”

This time, we heard from a Bay county woman who became a Big Sister to Davie’onna, 9, about three years ago.

Ashleigh McGlothlin said mentoring is a rewarding experience and she encourages others to try it.

“It’s really flexible,” said McGlothlin. “It’s meant to work around your schedule, your life, and allow you to have the ability to work into your life together, so you can build that relationship.”

The agency asks for a one year commitment from mentors and to spend time with their mentee or “little” once a week, or every other week.

McGlothlin said she and Davie’onna do a variety of things together and have a lot of fun.

“We’ve done library days and read and do our homework, we go to dinner, we try new things,” said McGlothlin. “I think her current favorite is the escape rooms [and] watching her kind of challenge her mind is fantastic.”

McGlothlin said watching Davie’onna grow is the best part.

“She was very shy, very reserved,” said McGlothlin. “Now she is just much more bubbly, much more live. Her smile is just so big.”

To learn more information about becoming a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, click here. You can also reach the organization directly in Panama City, by calling (850) 763-KIDS.