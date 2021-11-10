Meet BCSO Care Coordinator Deneika Roulhac helping those with mental illness

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is working to turn lives around with their new care coordinator positions. Each care coordinator specializes in a specific area. This week we introduce you to Deneika Roulhac who works with those in the community struggling with their mental health.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel we are here to guide you to the next step, said Roulhac.

Roulhac seeks to bring sunshine to those struggling with their mental health. A struggle she said was familiar within her own personal life.

“I am a personality testimony because I know the benefits of therapy,” she said.

Roulhac starts her day by checking through officer reports.

“Sometimes we get a referral from our officers about someone who may be baker-acted or going through some mental illness so we reach out to them to see if we could extend our services,” she said.

Roulhac has been with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for two months. She has a bachelor’s in psychology and does whatever it takes to ensure her clients are connected with the help they need.

“Housing with Doorways, HIV/STD testing through Florida Basic, and therapy through Florida Therapy,” she said.

Most of her clients have struggled with getting help because of the stigma surrounding mental health.

She said most clients often end up interacting with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office because they’ve reached their breaking point.

“A lot of times people say I’m just going to deal with it until it becomes overwhelming… That’s when they come to us, is when officers are sent out as they have had some sort of crisis,” she said.

Roulhac currently has 7 clients, three of which are children. While the program is not specifically for inmates, Roulhac can work with them as well upon their release.

She said the highlight of her job is when patients recognize they are on the path to success. Roulhac stays with the patients for three months following up to see if they have made their appointments and sometimes even transporting them there.