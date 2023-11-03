BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Supervisor of Elections officials are assembling their staff for the upcoming election season.

They’re hosting an open house meet and greet next week to give new and returning workers and chance to mingle and ask questions. The event will be held at the elections office at the Bay County Government Complex on West 11th Street.

Anyone interested is invited to drop by between 10 a.m. til 3 p.m. next Wednesday, November 8th. There will be snacks, drinks, and games.

Staff will be able to answer questions and explain the responsibilities of election workers.

“It’s just a time for everyone to come in and meet all of the staff here and get to know us a little bit better and also just reward them before we go into the 2024 elections because that’s really going to be a busy year for us,” Junior Chief Quality Assurance Deputy, Rachel Beach said.

Candidates in local, state, and national races will be on the ballots during the 2024 election season.